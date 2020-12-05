Dec 5, 2020 – Maple Creek, Sask.

Everybody must have slept in this morning; the draw still isn’t posted on either the PRCA webpage or the Wrangler Network but I’ve rooted around and from what I’ve found, I’m excited.

There’s big-time Canadian exposure in the Bareback riding starting with Orin Larsen, Manitoba’s best bareback rider (sorry Mucky) who will be matched with Frontier Rodeo’s rank bareback horse called 215-Full Baggage. It’ll be awesome!

Richie Champion, who was born in California and has lived in Alaska, Texas and now Montana, and is married to a Canadian Olympian (Paige Lawrence) will tangle with Beutler & Son’s famed 570 Nutrena’s Killer Bee.

Texan Jake Brown has drawn Vern McDonald’s eliminator D39 Make Up Face. Vern’s C5 Rodeo will also mount Kansas bareback rider Jess Pope on 144 Black Eye.

Four-time World Champ Kaycee Feild has drawn Calgary’s X-9 Xplosive Skies and the Stampede’s S-77 Soap Bubbles will test Cajun Winn Ratliff.

Transplanted Aussie Jamie Howlett will try to match moves with Northcott-Macza’s exotic X81 OLS Tubs Spilled Perfume.

In the classic event, two-time World Champion Zeke Thurston has drawn Sammy Andrews’ bucker H09 Brutus.

Calgary’s Z-92 Zaka Kibitz will be under Isaac Diaz’s saddle and the Stampede’s Y-38 Yesterdays Delivery has drawn Utah’s Allen Boore.

Reigning All-Around Champ Stetson Wright will try to ‘make eight’ on Northcott-Macza’s 2019 World Champion Saddle Bronc 242 OLS Tubs Get Smart.

Calgary’s famed stud horse T-65 Tiger Warrior is in the re-ride pen tonight.