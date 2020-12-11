NFBR: That’s a Wrap! with Tom Reardon

The final day of the NFBR was filled with excitement. It started off with Miss Rodeo Canada singing the Canadian national anthem, my God, that girl can sing. Alicia Erickson tendered one of the best renditions of ‘Oh Canada’ that I’ve ever heard.

Garth and Sherry Boisjoli’s little girl Shelby made a horse change for Round 9, but she roped the calf’s little stub horns for a no-time. In Round 10 she posted a 3.2 to collect 5th in the Average and advance to the semi-finals.

Once again, High River Trick Rider Madison McDonald-Thomas wowed the crowd during the intermission. The round of eight was extra-tough and you had to be aggressive; there were three 1.8s and a 2.0 — unfortunately, Shelby wasn’t one of them.

In the end, Jordan Jo Fabrizio won the Average, Florida native Martha Angelone won the Showdown Round and top money with $29,343. When the season earnings were added to the NFBR tally, Jackie Crawford was declared the World Champion. The fastest time of the Finals went to Navajo cowgirl Anna Bahe with a 1.7 in the 6th round.

There was an impressive Canadian presence at the NFBR thanks to Alicia, Madison and Shelby.

My blogs are generally Canadiana orientated, so here are some extras:

Sherry (Mitchell) Boisjoli (Shelby’s Mom) was a 1992 Calgary Stampede Princess.

Shelby’s cousin, Jake Watson, won two rounds in the Saddle Bronc Riding at last year’s 2019 NFR.