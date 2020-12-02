Dec 1, 2020 – National Finals Rodeo, Arlington, Texas

The Canadian bucking stock has all arrived in Texas and had their hip numbers glued on. Only three of them are scheduled to be used on the first night of the National Finals Rodeo, which runs Dec 3–12.

The only Canadian Bareback horse in Round One is Calgary Stampede’s A-91 Agent Lynx, drawn by Chad Rutherford of Texas.

Manitoba bareback rider Orin Larsen of Inglis is matched with 9504 Scarlet Belle from Pickett Pro Rodeo.

Calgary’s Y-5 You See Me is in the re-ride pen.

Two-time and reigning World Champion Saddle Bronc Rider Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alta., will begin defense of his title on 445 Damaged Goods from Big Rafter Rodeo. Outlaw Buckers’ XW OLS Tubs Magic Carpet is matched with two-time World Champion Taos Muncy of Corona, NM and Big Stone’s 711 Rubels will match moves with South Dakota bronc rider, Shorty Garrett.

R-62 Redon Acres from the Calgary herd is in the re-ride pen.

Due to the size of the arena, they will be using three pick up men for the first time since 1960 at an NFR.

The broncs, bares and bulls are all placed in pens with other animals with equal abilities. Word is the Saddle Bronc ‘eliminator pen’ will be out in rounds 3 and 8.

The back number ceremony was held tonight. Canadians Orin Larsen is back # 19, steer wrestler Curtis Cassidy of Donalda, Alta., is # 65, team roping header Kolton Schmidt of Barrhead, Alta., is 67, team roping header Levi Simpson of Ponoka, Alta., is # 70 and saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alta., is sporting back # 114.

*The back numbers are assigned to the competitors based on regular-season full-rodeo earnings. There are 120 NFR qualifications, but only 119 are used this year because Stetson Wright of Utah is entered in two events; saddle bronc and bull riding.