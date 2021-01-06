National Film Board ~ Cattle Country by Beth Zinkan

This short 1944 documentary offers a portrait of ranching in the foothills of southern Alberta. Exciting scenes of great herds being rounded up and moved to summer feeding grounds suggest the large scale on which this business is run, while segments on spraying, feeding and shipping illustrate some of the less dramatic jobs involved in bringing Canadian beef to the world’s tables.
Cattle Country, Beth Zinkan, provided by the National Film Board of Canada
I find this so interesting as my Great Grandfather J.R. Banta was a foreman on a ranch in the Bassano area. They stayed in John Wares cabin on this ranch I think McClays owned it.