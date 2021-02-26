Are We There Yet?

This year’s theme seems to sum up the shift from 2020 to 2021 and also the attitude towards livestock welfare improvement through the years. The answer, at least to the second viewpoint, is that we’re never there. But what’s happening to keep us moving forward down that road? Improvement for improvement’s sake isn’t the answer, so what is happening as we learn more?

At the virtual Livestock Care Conference 2021, kicking off March 4 and running every Tuesday and Thursday in March, AFAC is proud to bring a variety of speakers and workshops from all corners of the livestock industry and the globe to highlight just how far livestock welfare and practises have come and also to focus in on what’s next.

Featuring speakers on farm animal behavior, regulation practises, and producer strategies, this year’s LCC also features both a producer panel and a media panel. Conference registrants also get free registration for several unique and valued workshops ranging from Emergency Management Planning to Mental Health to the long-awaited Difficult Encounters. Come to every speaker session and workshop, or just attend the ones you’re particularly interested in!