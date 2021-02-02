John Ware Honoured in Texas

The Consulate General of Canada in Texas and the Fort Worth Herd partnered up to honour the life and legacy of famed Canadian cowboy John Ware.

A mounted bronze plaque is now on display in front of the Fort Worth Herd Viewing Pen located adjacent to the Livestock Exchange Building in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Pioneer Black cowboy, horseman and rancher John Ware helped bring 3,000 head of cattle from the United States to a ranch located in the foothills southwest of Calgary in what is now Alberta.

“The history of the cowboy is diverse,” said Trail Boss Kristin Jaworski. “Contributions from cowboys like John Ware have made a lasting impact on western culture. We are grateful for the recognition of Mr. Ware’s efforts and our partnership with the Consulate General of Canada.”

“John Ware is a folk hero in Alberta for his strength and horsemanship and his character and triumph in the face of adversity,” said Canadian Consul General Rachel McCormick.

“We appreciate the opportunity the Fort Worth Herd has provided to tell his story in Texas, where he learned the cowboy and ranching skills that launched his career.”

Visitors can view the plaque year round in the Fort Worth Stockyards. FortWorthHerd.com Beginning Feb 8, Canadians are invited to watch the documentary, John Ware Reclaimed, on the National Film Board’s website. Visit nfb.ca and search ‘John Ware Reclaimed.’