Raised on the Virginia Ranch northwest of Calgary, Patsy Rodgers was a consummate horsewoman whose skills and beauty earned her the title of the Calgary Stampede’s first rodeo Queen. Her title took her first to Fort Worth, then New York to the month-long Madison Square Gardens Rodeo and finally, Boston. She turned down an offer to go to Hollywood and came home to Alberta, where she focused the rest of her life on promoting her community and the Calgary Stampede.